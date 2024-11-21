Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: Kelly Reilly talks future

We know entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 that there is so much to be excited, curious, and also worried about. After all, are there going to be more clues about John Dutton’s death? Will Beth be closer to figuring it out?

Well, one of the interesting things about this story is that if Beth can actually take down Jamie, she may be in a spot that she’s rarely been at for the bulk of the series: One where she does not need to have her guard up all of the time. That’s something that does intrigue Kelly Reilly — and that could be one of the things that is the most exciting about a possible season 6.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, the actress indicates that moving into episode 11 and beyond, there were chances for her to do some different things — and that makes us more than curious about what the future could hold:

“I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I’m not clinging to her. I’m happy to put her back in her padlocked box. I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you’re like, ‘Ooh, let me at that.’”

What is the real holdup about a season 6?

It honestly may just be as simple as Paramount wanting the rest of the season to play out before revealing much else. After all, they may be looking to set up something that looks and feels rather different and if they say too much now, they would be giving something pretty major away. That is, clearly, not a risk that they want to take, and they have been careful about much of the series so far.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 next week?

