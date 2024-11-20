Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 run time: The good news

We know that entering the second part of Yellowstone season 5, there was a sense of disappointment regarding the episode count. After all, a number of us hoped that there would be more than just six episodes to wrap the story up after Kevin Costner’s exit!

Yet, six episodes is exactly all we’re getting and while there may be a season 6 for the show still, all evidence is that it is going to look and feel different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see before. So in the interim, the only real silver lining we can offer here is that you are going to get a longer run time for some of these episodes that are ahead. This includes this weekend’s episode 11.

Per the official Paramount Network schedule, the plan for now is for this episode to take you a good 76 minutes to watch, commercials included. This makes it the longest one of season 5B so far, and we would not be surprised if this is surpassed before the series finale.

After all, just think for a moment about everything that the series needs to tie together! Not only are we going to be seeing more of the aftermath of John’s death, Beth and Kayce are probably going to do whatever they can to get you closer to the truth. Meanwhile, Jamie and Market Equities may move closer to achieving some of their own plans, especially in the event that he is able to become the Governor.

Odds are, every episode from here on out is going to pack a punch; not only that, but they should at the same time also hint towards what possible spin-offs or continuations could be.

