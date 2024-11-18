Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 spoilers: What will Kayce find?

Moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 — let alone the rest of the season — Kayce Dutton feels like a focal point. Doesn’t he have to be?

After all, Luke Grimes’ character has now come to the realization that Jamie really did have something to do with John’s death, even if he did not do so himself. We’ve already seem him start the process of digging into what happened, and he’s also been warned — there is a really dark road ahead if he keeps pursuing this. Now, is that going to stop him? Hardly.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Christina Voros notes that the Kayce character will continue to press on as he tries to get revenge, while also reconciling what his place within the family now is:

Kayce is and has always been a soldier. His identity has always been that of a warrior, from the very beginning. His journey has been trying to reconcile his two definitions of what family is, and which side of things to fight for. Can he fight for his wife and son, and also fight for the [Dutton] name and the land? And I think we see him in this moment with a purity of focus and purpose where the first fight to be fought is to get to the bottom of who the threat is. You are seeing him in action mode. The first step of revenge is figuring out who you need to go after, right? And so there is a tremendous sense of focus that you see in Luke’s performance of laser-vision of trying to identify the threat to keep all versions of his family safe.

We do not necessarily think that Kayce’s full picture will become clear until the finale, but we also do think that he is one of the best people out there suited to run the ranch with John done. He may not be the most business-savvy of the entire family or the most ruthless, but he’s a decent guy and will want the best for everyone involved.

