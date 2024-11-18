Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: Wes Bentley on drama ahead

As we get ourselves prepared to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 on Paramount Network, one thing feels abundantly clear. Based on where things currently stand, there is an abundance of violence that could be around every turn.

When it comes to the relationship between Beth and Jamie Dutton, we are almost certainly past the point of no return. It is hard to imagine anyone turning back, just as it is also hard to imagine everyone getting out of this alive now. It is easy to imagine that Jamie will die, but is that a guarantee? Well, there have been talks about a season 6…

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the subject of the next few episodes, Wes Bentley made a point of saying that are still ways that you could be surprised:

I can’t say too much; I don’t want to spoil it for anybody, because I can pick up any little hint of foreshadowing. But it is more dramatic and more intense that it has ever been. The stakes are higher than ever — they don’t chill out! They’re not making peace. So where we saw them at their last, we’re going right into that feeling of danger. Jamie is in a place where he’s dangerous because he’s unpredictable and he’s unpredictable because he’s taken a big, wild swing right now and if this doesn’t go well, he knows it’s probably over. So there are a lot of stakes here and Taylor [Sheridan] really delivered.

Now, before Jamie dies, we do tend to think that Beth is going to kill Sarah Atwood — it just feels like the easier target in some ways of her rage. Jamie may be meek and cowardly at times, but when he is backed into a corner, we know how dangerous he can be. That is what could make him the ideal final boss, at least if this is the direction that Taylor Sheridan opts to go in at the end of the series.

