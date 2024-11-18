Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Who is calling 9-1-1?

As we prepare to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 on Paramount Network next week, what more can you anticipate?

First and foremost, here is what we can say — there are only a handful of stories still to go! Even though a season 6 may still coming at some point, it has already been well-documented that season 5 is the end of the original story that was planned by Taylor Sheridan. That means that we are building towards an element of closure here.

Based on the preview we saw tonight for what lies ahead, we know already that one of the major stories here is going to be Jamie continuing to work with Market Equities to try and take over the ranch, as he recognizes fully that there is no way to convince them to sell. Instead, things are going to get ugly, and that is going to happen pretty darn fast.

While Jamie plots over his next move, let’s remember that Beth and Kayce’s work is far from done. These two are going to be doing whatever they can to learn the truth, though Sarah seems to think that this is not possible. Kayce has his contacts and yet, we recognize that he’s up against people who are doing whatever they can to keep things good and hidden.

Why is Jamie calling 9-1-1?

That’s a worthy question to wonder at the moment, especially when you consider the fact that Beth has already promised him death. If there is one theory to present right now, it is the idea here that someone kills Sarah. It is easy to imagine that this character is not making it to the finale, especially since she is one of the most terrible people in the greater Yellowstone universe.

What are you most interested in seeing at this point as we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 episode 11?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way.

