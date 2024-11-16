Yellowstone season 6: Kelly Reilly stresses need for patience

Is there still a good chance that a Yellowstone season 6 is going to happen at some point? Based on what is out there, the answer is yes!

However, at the same time, it does not appear as though anything is altogether eager to rush into making more happen, at least for the time being. In other news, you are going to have to be patient, cross your fingers, and hope that in due time, negotiations are done with Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and anyone else who ends up being involved here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For a little more insight all about what you could be seeing, just check out what Reilly had to say as a part of a new interview with Movieweb:

“There are so many rumors and I don’t know where they all come from. Literally don’t believe what you read. There are creative conversations that can happen but in their own time, and I think that’s what we’re going to wait for. We only just finished this, we only finished filming in September. They’re still cutting this thing together. We’re both just going to do some other things, and then we’ll see. We’ll see.”

All of this makes us think that a green light for another season or a Beth / Rip spin-off is still several months away. Sure, it would be awesome if something surfaced before then, but if the idea is to film this series around the ranch, then it would likely not kick off until April or May anyway. For those unaware, there is a specific timeline as to when Yellowstone can film due to weather conditions at the ranch and in this particular part of Montana.

Related – Go ahead and get more news regarding Yellowstone, including details on this weekend’s episode and what is coming

What are you the most excited to see moving into Yellowstone season 6 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







