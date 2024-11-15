Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: A big Kayce, Rainwater deal?

Based on what we’ve seen in the previews for the remaining episodes of Yellowstone season 5, there is a big story for Kayce and Rainwater. The two may seem like strange bedfellows and yet, at the same time they may be key to one another’s future.

After all, could these two actually find a way to make a deal that benefits them both? Well, remember this: Kayce will want justice for his father, and maybe also keep the empire away from Jamie. Meanwhile, Rainwater also is in opposition to Market Equities and some of the power players out there. He’s also trying to protect his land from a pipeline. These two characters have a fundamental reason to work together. Does it mean that this alliance will be successful? Hardly, but there are reasons to try it out further.

In speaking further about all of this at present to TVLine, here is some of what Gil Birmingham (who plays Thomas) had to say:

“Kayce represents a really interesting opportunity of a crossover, between being married to an indigenous woman [Monica] and being the son of the [man] most of our confrontations are about. It’s a beautifully structured set-up that Taylor Sheridan has created.

“The sense for Rainwater is that Kayce always wants to do the best [that he can]. He wants to be the best person he can be, and he’s inspired by his wife in that way. But he’s also exposed more to the culture and the value system of what indigenous people are more so than John [ever was].”

Ultimately, we do think that Kayce is going to be a valuable x-factor through the remainder of the series, and we are excited to see what that looks like! Still, we tend to think that there are a few more surprises that will be surfacing here and there.

