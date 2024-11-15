Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: Beth, Monica scenes ahead?

Sunday night is going to bring you Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 and if you are Beth Dutton, there is 100% one thing you need: Allies. Why wouldn’t you want some people supporting you no matter what you’re going through?

We know that personally, one of the biggest struggles the character faces is her belief that her father John was murdered, as opposed to the idea that he took his own life. We do tend to think that she is going to do what she can to pursue justice, and doing this will likely require one thing above all else: Support. She’s tried to get some from Kayce, and the previews for what’s ahead signal that she could eventually get it.

So who else could she eventually have in her corner? While nothing is super-clear at present, let's just say that Monica is a strong possibility! Speaking to TVLine on this subject,

“It’s always a joy working with Kelly Reilly. I love the Beth/Monica relationship so much. Beth’s got Monica’s back. I mean, anyone would want Beth in their corner! So she feels that love. She’s #TeamBeth, just to be clear!”

If this is the case, there is something fun about the idea of the two women working together — however, we tend to think that no matter what they uncover in this episode ahead, nothing will be easy when it comes to exposing the truth about John. The company Sarah Atwood hired seemed to be about as professional and secretive as possible when it comes to dealing with such matters, and we tend to think that they thought through about as many different parts of their plan as possible.

In other words, this will be a huge challenge. Yet, we also know that Beth is the sort of person who loves conquering these sort of things that get thrown into her path.

