Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: ‘Apocalypse of Change’ run time

For those who have not heard as of yet, Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 carries with it the title of “The Apocalypse of Change.” That’s a pretty awesome name for an hour of TV — or, shall we say, something that lasts for a little bit longer than an hour.

One of the things that has always been nice about this show is that we know Paramount Network will be game to give Taylor Sheridan however much time he needs in order to tell all of these stories. He’s not going to feel the need to rush anything at all, even though there are only five episodes left and that means a requirement to pack in a ton of content.

For now, what we can say here is that season 5 episode 10 is going to run for a solid hour and nine minutes, which puts it (at least with commercials) at around the same time as what we saw with episode 9 this past weekend. We tend to think a lot of the episodes this season could be around here, though the finale will likely be a little bit longer than this.

Perhaps the thing that we’re the most curious about regarding the finale already is just how Paramount is going to promote it. We know that there are talks on another season, but also that what we’re getting in season 5 is really the end of the story as it was once designed. Do you call this a series finale, or at least something close to it? Does all of it really matter? We just want to see some surprises and for us to be really entertained above all else. If that happens, it’ll be a thrill.

