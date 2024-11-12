Yellowstone season 6: Kelly Reilly on current conversations

As we get closer and closer to the end of Yellowstone season 5, of course it makes a ton of sense to think about the future. There have been talks for weeks about either a season 6 or a spin-off, though there has not been that much more said about it in some sort of conclusive manner. (Now, there is a spin-off coming in The Madison, but that is not the only thing you should anticipate from the present-day world.)

For the time being, here is what we can say — there are at least talks happening per Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth), but nothing is close to a sure thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking to the BBC in a new interview, the actress indicates that she would “love” to keep playing the part, but she also didn’t know whether or not season 5 would be the end for her. With that being said, she also noted that she “can’t talk about the future because there are so many conversations happening.”

We know that these conversations have been going on here for months about whatever the future is going to be for the franchise, but doing something more with Beth and Rip makes the most sense given what we know about these characters at the moment. Now, it really comes down to figuring out the story, which we do think is a huge priority now for just about everyone and they do not want to rush any single part of this along.

We just know this: Paramount would be silly to not bring the show back for more, given just how popular the show is at this particular point. Even with the uncertainty post-Kevin Costner, there is a lot to look forward to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone right now, including what is coming up over the weekend

Do you think we’re going to be seeing a Yellowstone season 6 with Beth and Rip front and center?

Share now in the comments, and also come back — there are a lot of other updates down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







