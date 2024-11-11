Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: Aftermath of John’s death

The arrival of Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 is coming to Paramount Network this weekend, and of course it ushers in a new era of the series. This is one that will both look and feel pretty different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

After all, co-creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan chose to open episode 9 with the death of John Dutton and then from there, unraveled the rest of the mystery via a series of different flashbacks.

So what went into the choice to kill John so early, and how will this impact the show moving forward? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Christina Voros did indicate that there is a reason that will become clear over time:

I can’t talk to the decision: It’s Taylor’s world. He made the bold decision. It’s a tricky question, because I don’t want to foreshadow anything that’s coming. Because it has to do with the writing. It has to do with Taylor’s choice to not only deal with this episode, but the entire season. I have a lot to say about it, but there’s nothing interesting to say without talking to the greater choice as a whole of how the season is going to develop, and I don’t want to tip our hats to any of that yet.

Just from this alone, our sentiment right now is just to keep watching and seeing how the writers/producers decide to push things forward from here on out. We are prepared for difficult choices, just as we are prepared for there to be more visits to the Train Station. At this point, it is hard to imagine otherwise given all the rage coursing through the story.

