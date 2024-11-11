Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 trailer: Sacrifice the ranch?

What lies ahead on Yellowstone season 5 episode 10? Well, the first big question is how you top that pretty epic premiere! It’s not going to be easy, but we imagine that chaos is going to be flying left and right through a lot of the stories coming up.

For now, here is what we can say: John Dutton is dead, and while Jamie Dutton did not directly kill him, his words are in part to blame — along with his association to Sarah Atwood, easily one of television’s most notorious villains at this point. She really worked in a way to put all of the wheels in motion here, even planting something to give her permission to seek out the hired help.

Based on the trailer that you can see here for what else is coming up next, one of the main storylines is going to be the likes of Beth, Rip, and Kayce working in order to ensure that justice is served in whatever way they determine that necessary. It seems like Kayce and Jamie could be fighting, and that Rip is going to take out a lot of frustration after he realizes that the family may be backed into a corner.

Sure, it may be clear to all of them who is responsible for John’s death, but there’s a key difference between knowing that this happened and then actually being able to do something out it. The killers here were clean, organized, and 100% knew what they were getting themselves into. This is not a situation where they did anything haphazard, and that’s going to create a lot of problems. The idea of having to sacrifice the ranch is even brought up!

Given that there are apparently only five episodes left, we’re just getting prepared for fireworks every single step of the way.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 10?

