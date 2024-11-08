Yellowstone season 6: Cole Hauser talks more about future

Where do things stand at present when it comes to a Yellowstone season 6? Let’s just say that for now, there is a certain measure of hope.

After all, it seems like most of the main parties are interested and for right now, we would argue that this is undoubtedly the most important thing. There are some other elements that matter such as contracts and budgets, but we tend to think those can be worked out in due time.

For months now, it has appeared that both Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly could potentially return for another chapter. At the premiere of season 5 last night, Hauser confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the possibility is there:

“You can go on forever about these two. There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it.”

Do we think Taylor Sheridan would want to do just that? Absolutely. While he has a number of other shows, Yellowstone is the one that really exploded his mainstream popularity. Not only that, but Rip and Beth are two of his best characters, a fiercely loyal couple who would do anything for each other, even in a world that is brutal and full of death. There are so many different reasons in order to make something happen.

For us personally, this feels like close to a sure thing and in the interim, Sheridan and/or a number of people behind the scenes are fine to just let the remainder of season 5 play out before saying too much more about the future. After all, there is no real reason to think that the show is going to end soon, given that it is not being marketed that way.

What do you think the chances are at this point of Yellowstone season 6?

