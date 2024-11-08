Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Star talks Kevin Costner absence

The return of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming in just a matter of days — so, what is going to be coming up? There are a lot of different stories that are going to be coming up, but at the center of almost all of them has to be the departure of Kevin Costner. You could argue in the end here that he is the glue that is going to bind all of these different storylines together at this point.

We know that the remainder of the characters on the ranch face a big challenge through the upcoming six episodes, as they have to find a way to tie up a lot of loose ends, while also potentially addressing the big, emotional elephant in the room. There were so many headlines around Costner’s exit that by virtue of that alone, it had to be a tough situation for everyone to deal with.

Now, let’s check in on what Luke Grimes had to say in full on the subject! Just take a look, per People, at some of what the actor had to say:

“Him not coming back felt like, ‘Okay, we’re going to have to land this plane now for real’ … I think the patriarch leaving was always going to be part of the story. That’s always where it was headed is like, what do these kids do? What does this family do when their rock is gone?”

There is certainly a big argument to be made here when it comes to how much the family will be constantly at war now — or, that Kayce could be caught in the middle. We do think that he would side with Beth over Jamie, but he also may not necessarily agree with a lot of her methods. We know that in some ways, he wants more of a private life. Is that going to change?

