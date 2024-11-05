Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: ‘Desire is All You Need’ run time

It has been a really-long wait, but on Sunday night, you are finally going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on Paramount. So, what more can we say about it now?

For starters, we can reveal that the title for this super-mysterious installment is “Desire is All You Need.” We’re sure that this is one of those that will make more sense once we actually see the story play out. The obvious top story coming into it is whatever is going to happen around John Dutton’s future — it feels like a sure thing that Kevin Costner’s character will be killed off, but is that really going to be the case? Or, if it is, how exactly will it all come to pass? There are still a lot of different things to wonder about.

To get a few more details now about what is ahead, go ahead and check out the Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

After an event rattles the state of Montana, nothing will ever be the same.

Clearly, Paramount Network is not giving away much, though this hardly comes as a lot of a surprise. The episode itself is currently slated to be an hour and ten minutes, and there are not two episodes airing back to back, which we have seen in the past.

In general, though, the producers are keeping pretty quiet about almost everything else beyond this story; heck, there is no confirmation at present as to how many episodes are left this season! While we know the original plan was for there to be six more episodes, that was before Costner’s exit and in the past, Taylor Sheridan has said that Paramount would give him whatever he needed to tie up loose ends.

