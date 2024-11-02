Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Cole Hauser on emotion

In just over a week, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is set to arrive! Are you ready to dive back into the world of the ranch?

This is a strange season in so many ways to prepare for, especially since a lot of it really comes down to one burning question: What’s going to happen with John Dutton? Because Kevin Costner is apparently not going to be back for the second part of the season, we do tend to think that the first episode alone is going to be epic and pretty darn emotional.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Of course, if John does die, it is going to impact his kids the most and for so many reasons — especially Beth, who may have had more in common with him than the two ever admitted. This is why moving forward, it is even more important for Rip Wheeler to step up!

Speaking to Parade, the actor does his best to express what he thinks you are going to see from his part on the show moving forward:

You see Rip supporting her a lot. There’s been tremendous loss. Being the man that he is, and also the husband and the friend that he is to her, there’s just a lot of support and Rip trying to do the best he can to help her.

We know that Hauser and everyone else is approaching the next part of the season with the idea that there will be closure; yet, it also does not have to be the end of anything for Rip. Our feeling at the moment here is that there will potentially be a season 6 for at lease Cole and Kelly Reilly, but the subjects and themes of it will be rather different … and we’ll have to see what that looks like.

Related – Be sure to see some more information now on the next Yellowstone and what lies ahead!

What are you the most eager to see from Rip on Yellowstone season 5 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







