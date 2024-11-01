Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: A Rip Wheeler spotlight

We know that Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is coming up on the Paramount Network moving into November 10. The wait is almost over!

So, how can you prepare for that? Well, one of the great things that the cable channel is doing is giving us a lot of various spotlights featuring some of these characters. That includes today Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, someone who is going to have some huge stuff ahead. Provided that John Dutton dies (which feels possible at this point), we tend to think that Rip is going to try to pick up the slack. He knows the ranch better than anyone, so would he lead in that scenario? We tend to think so and yet, there are still questions aplenty about the financial future of the ranch. Rip can’t fix that.

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show, you can see a video in which Hauser explains who Rip is, interspersed with some various highlights. Paramount is being super-secretive about everything that is coming up, to the point where they’ve done some John Dutton trickery in the trailer already. They do not want anyone to realize what is coming up, and they are going to try to keep that mystery going up until the premiere airs.

The only thing that we can feel confident about at this point is rather simple: Rip will find a way to make it through at the end of this season. How else can you explain that Hauser and Kelly Reilly are reportedly in talks for a season 6? There are still question marks aplenty about the rest of the series, so that could end up being pretty different at the end of the day.

What do you most want to see from Rip Wheeler moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 5?

