Yellowstone spin-off The Madison star hypes up ‘incredible time’

Because Yellowstone season 5 part 2 has yet to premiere on Paramount Network, it is clear that everyone is being a bit cagey about the future.

Insofar as the public knows, there are at least two potential projects in the works that take place after this chapter of the series. There have reportedly been discussions about a sixth season featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly. Then, there is the spin-off the Madison, a story of grief that will featuring Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and others. It will be at least partially set in Montana, but the exact connection between it and the main series remains to be seen.

For those wondering as to why the cast of The Madison is not speaking out much, the answer here is honestly simple: They are under clear orders not to, in fear that something could be given away. After all, here is what Adams had to say to TV Insider:

“I wish I could say anything about it, but I feel the minute I say a word, someone will bust through this window and shut me down … I will just say I’m having an incredible time. I feel very lucky to be in this universe to be working with these people.”

With this very thought in mind, we’re just excited to see whatever lies ahead here. We know that Adams is best known for playing Mike Ross on Suits, and we are sure that he would love to do something that is completely and totally different here. Given that The Madison is actively in production, it does feel like a premiere date in either the spring or the summer could be in the cards — then again, there is also the 1923 prequel to consider, as well.

