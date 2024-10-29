Yellowstone season 5 part 2: A Jamie Dutton spotlight

Regardless of whether or not you like Jamie Dutton, one thing is clear: He will have a pretty darn huge role to play on Yellowstone season 5 part 2. He is one of the central antagonists at this point to much of the rest of his family — he’s desperate for validation, and he has also shown himself to e manipulated by the likes of Sarah and others.

We know there are rumors aplenty that John Dutton could die at some point in the first half of season 5, largely because they have to write out Kevin Costner somehow. You could argue that Jamie or someone hired by Jamie is responsible; one way or another, you have to imagine that his story is going to be pretty darn significant the rest of the way.

If you head over to the official Instagram, you can see a featurette where Wes Bentley does his bet to set the table for the second part of this season. There aren’t a lot of major spoilers in here, though that is hardly much of a shock. If you are the Paramount Network, you are fully aware at this point that you have no real incentive to give a lot away from here on out. Instead, your priority is going to be just trying to ensure that you keep people excited and wonder what is going to be coming.

Based on everything that Jamie has done over the years, plus the current state of things for him and Beth, it would not be a shock at all if he finds his way to the train station. While season 5 may not end up being the final season technically (there have been season 6 talks), we do tend to think that it is the end of this current version of Yellowstone. Big changes could be afoot, and we have to prepare for Jamie to be front and center for some of them.

