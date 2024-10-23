Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Cole Hauser on ‘different’ story

In just a matter of weeks from now, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 — what lies ahead?

Well, at this particular point, the #1 story has to be whatever happens with John Dutton. Despite the character’s presence in the recently-revealed trailer, there is no evidence that Kevin Costner is coming back. John will most likely be killed off, and that leaves the ranch and all of its residents in a state of complicated limbo.

Now, why not hear a little more from Cole Hauser about what the story looks like? Speaking to TV Insider, the actor noted that “you’re going to see a side of Rip you haven’t seen. He’s running the ranch, being supportive of Beth, helping Kayce, doing all the things that John would want. He takes the responsibility very seriously, and I love that about this year for him.”

It makes sense that Rip would be the one who really steps up when it comes to working around the ranch, mostly because he understands it better than anyone. However, if John is gone, how much can he really do in order to keep it going? It is not hard to speculate that an intense battle is going to brew over its future involving some of the kids. We do think that it is reasonably possible that we are going to see the likes of Kayce and Beth get on the same page; however, Jamie is a different story. This will almost certainly be a problem here, especially when you consider everything that he has already done throughout the show.

Remember that Yellowstone is going to be back on November 10; hopefully, we will have more great stuff to share leading up to that date.

