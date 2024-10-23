Yellowstone season 6: When will something official be said?

Now that we are mere weeks from Yellowstone season 5 premiering, is it okay to say that things have been a little strange as of late?

After all, consider the following: The newly-released season 5 trailer features a lot of John Dutton, even though all indications are that Kevin Costner did not return to set to film more episodes. Now, they are also not promoting it as though it is the end of the story, which goes in line with all the indications that there could be a season 6 with select cast members, including Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

So, when could all of this be confirmed? Personally, we would love for it to happen leading up to the upcoming premiere, if for no other reason than to ease some confusion as to what is actually going on. It would be nice to watch season 5 without a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not the end was near, and we don’t think it spoils too much to indicate that there could be more.

However, you can also argue that Paramount may decide there is more value in hiding the truth for a little while and in doing this, create rampant speculation about whether or not we are getting it, let alone who is going to appear. Remember that this is the same network that has yet to confirm at this point how many episodes are going to be coming through the rest of the season!

For now, though, the one thing we can say as some reassurance is this: We have every reason to think that there is going to be more Yellowstone. There is just way too much money at stake to send the show into the pasture!

When do you think we are going to learn more regarding Yellowstone season 6 via Paramount Network?

