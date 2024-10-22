Yellowstone season 5 part 2 trailer: The great John mystery

On November 10, Yellowstone season 5 is finally returning with new episodes — so, what can we say about the show’s brand-new trailer?

Well, let’s just kick things off here by noting the following: The John Dutton mystery continues. Given that Kevin Costner supposedly did not return for the second part of the season, the character is featured in here a lot. What’s going on? Our conventional theory at present is that the show is trying to mask the truth for as long as they can, especially since this is the biggest star they have and someone who has attracted viewers for years on end.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Most ideas at this point would suggest that John will be killed off, largely due to the idea that it is hard to imagine the show continuing with him just off-screen somewhere and never getting a lot of attention. He is such a force within this world that death may be the only option — and also, this is the sort of story that would rocket things forward as well insofar as the plot goes.

The trailer does definitely seem to suggest that an epic battle is coming, and we tend to imagine that it is one that will put the future of the ranch front and center. Who lives and who dies? It’s a fascinating thing to consider at the moment, as there is certainly a lot of danger out there in all directions. Rainwater and Kayce are talking, Jamie and Sarah are in the midst of a heated argument, and those on the ground in Rip and Lloyd have to figure out where they are in all of this.

In the end, we’re just ready for the show to surprise us — fingers crossed that they do. You can watch the full trailer here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Yellowstone now, including other insight on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







