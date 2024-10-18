Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: About a central conflict

As many of you may know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive come November 10. What more can we say about it?

Well, it is already abundantly clear that John Dutton will be taken out of the equation in some shape or form in the upcoming episodes. However, at the same time there are also some questions that remain about the future of the ranch — and all of the land around it. Who does it belong to, and what happens to it? This has been a part of the series since the beginning, and it’s not a storyline that could be going anywhere soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a video where Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood) and Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry) talk about the conflict that is here between the two women. We know that with Sarah, we are looking at someone who wants to do whatever she can to profit on the land — if it is going to be there, she wants it to be central to a tourism-centric future. This ties into all the aspirations that we have seen over time with Market Equities.

Meanwhile, with Perry, we have a woman who at least understands the natural connection between the land and its people, one that goes back for centuries and will be there once all these characters are gone. The relationship between the Duttons and the history of land has been complicated in its way, especially when you dive back into Native American history and events that go back far before the events of 1883. Yet, they do at least see the value and significance of this picturesque world, and are not out to explicitly pollute it.

In the end, there are so many philosophies that will be battling it out in this final season; nothing is changing on that front.

Related – See more news on Yellowstone season 5 and what could be coming

What are you most exciting to see through the rest of Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







