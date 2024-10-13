Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Luke Grimes on potential goodbye

In less than a month now, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 part 2 arrive over on Paramount Network. Isn’t that an exciting proposition? We have waited for well over 20 months at this point to return to the ranch, and we are pretty darn sure that some big things are going to be coming over the course of the remaining episodes. How can there not be, given the possibility that John Dutton is going to be killed off?

At this time of this writing, though, we unfortunately cannot say too much as to what’s going to happen with Kevin Costner’s character. Instead, let’s just focus more on what is happening with certain cast members saying goodbye.

Speaking to Newsweek, Luke Grimes had the following to say about saying goodbye to a show that seems to be coming to a close — at least with its original story:

“You know, I finished shooting over a month ago and it’s still, I’m still sort of processing all of that and I still have moments of the day where, you know, it feels very heavy and very big that that’s over and that chapter of my life is over because it was a huge part of my life.

“… I played that character for seven years, since 2017. And, you know, my cast mates and the crew became like another family. And there are people that will stay in my life and I’ll see them from time to time, but just in the capacity that we were making something together that we all believed in, that was so good and we were somewhere beautiful.”

We hope that there is something akin to a happy ending for Kayce, mostly because he’s been the one child of John Dutton who seems to have strived for a consistent amount of peace in his life. Now, remember that there have been talks about the show continuing in some form with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

