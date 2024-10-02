Yellowstone season 5: Kelly Reilly on Kevin Costner absence

We know that there are a lot of things ahead moving into Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network, but one stands out above all others — the exit of John Dutton. It may not be something that a lot of fans wanted, but the entire situation regarding his farewell is difficult to piece together or understand.

Because of this, the only thing that we can really do at this point is 1) recognize that it is happening and 2) try to determine what happens on the show from here.

As it turns out, though, it seems as though John was never necessarily meant to be a part of the end of the show, at least per what Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth) is saying now. Just take a look at what she had to say per Entertainment Weekly:

“The absence was part of the ending … That’s not something that we had to pivot, that was already written into the tapestry of the story. It was always going to happen, it just happened a little bit differently.”

What does this mean? Well, it is possible that the original plan had John’s exit taking place at a different point or handled a different way, but that’s a hard thing to really speak to. We would assume that the character is being killed off, but that’s only because it is hard to really figure out how else the show would want to do it! After all, it does not appear as though there are any other clear and obvious solutions at this point.

Remember that Yellowstone season 5 is returning to the air on November 10. Fingers crossed, we get something close to answers then.

