Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Kelly Reilly, cast talk secrecy

With the return of Yellowstone season 5 coming to Paramount Network on Sunday, November 10, isn’t it nice to get more content? We certainly think so!

Because of this, we are equally pleased to have a new behind-the-scenes video to share, one that contains a few new quotes from Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and a number of the other cast members about not just the road ahead, but also the cast’s overall experience.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get an even better sense of just what we are talking about here. There are a few quotes in here that are expected, including multiple cast members discussing what a tight-knit family group everyone is. Where things get a tad bit more surprising is when when you hear Jen Landon (Teeter) say that the cast receives scripts that have huge sections of them completely redacted, a sign that everyone is working under a heavy veil of secrecy.

Of course, this absolutely makes a lot of sense when you consider how the first part of the season ended and then also, the simple fact that moving forward, we are going to be seeing some sort of exit for Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. Odds are, Taylor Sheridan has to find a way to kill the character off. How do you tell this story with him just off-screen? It really doesn’t make sense, especially through the lens of what the focus was for the first five and a half seasons.

No matter what happens, we tend to think there will be some TV records set in the early going — we’ll have to see what happens after that.

