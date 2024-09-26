Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 will air on CBS

Just in case it was not clear already, Paramount Network is going to do all they can to make Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 into a hit. Not only is the Western drama going to air on the aforementioned cable network that night, but it will also be jumping over to CBS.

Is this a simulcast? Not exactly, but the show will be airing in both places on the same night.

Today, it was confirmed that on Sunday, November 10, CBS will air season 5 episode 9 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. that is two hours later than when Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, which means that those viewers will still get the first opportunity to learn about John Dutton’s fate. Has Kevin Costner’s character been killed off? Conventional wisdom would suggest so but for now, nothing has been 100% confirmed on that subject.

It remains to be seen if CBS’ broadcast will have to be edited for language or any other content, given that there are specific regulations that go into airing there that do not quite exist elsewhere. This is something that we are entering the episode with a certain expectation of and with that, we’ll just have to wait and see what actually happens. There are still a number of episodes coming this fall even after the ninth episode airs and oddly, no one has confirmed just how much more of the story remains. While originally there were plans for season 5B to have just six episodes, Taylor Sheridan has suggested that there may be a need for some changes there in the wake of what happened with Costner’s exit. That was such a seismic event for the show and it changed a lot in regards to the future.

