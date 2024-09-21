Yellowstone season 6: Why Cole Hauser wants to return

We wrote yesterday that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is more than interested in bringing Rip Wheeler back for a season 6 — no matter what form that takes.

After all, there have been reports for months that Hauser and co-star Kelly Reilly could sign on for something more, at least so long as Taylor Sheridan is still writing the project. While it has been referred to as a possible season 6 in the press, we tend to think of it equally as a spin-off. After all, a lot of the early season 5 teases we’ve seen suggest that one way or another, we are going to see some closure to the Dutton saga that we’ve come to enjoy for so many years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So why is Cole so eager to continue to play the part? Well, a lot of it has to do with the uniqueness of it, the setting, and also the character itself. Here is some of what he had to say on the subject to Cigar Aficionado:

“I have the greatest office in the world. I’ve been saying that for seven years. I get to go out in nature, ride a horse, chase cows, cut rope, rein at times…it’s a very special role. At the same time too, I kind of kick myself, remind myself, this is about as good as it gets.”

At this point, we think the only reason we have not heard about “season 6” / a spin-off as of yet is simply due to the fact that there are discussions still probably underway, and these are things that take a little bit of time to come together and cannot be rushed. The remainder of Yellowstone season 5, at least for now, is set to air on November 10.

Related – Get some more news regarding Yellowstone right now, including Kelly Reilly talking about the future

What do you most want to see from Cole Hauser moving into a Yellowstone season 6, provided it happens?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







