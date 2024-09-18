Yellowstone season 6: Kelly Reilly confirms talks to return

We know that entering Yellowstone season 5 that in some ways, it will be the end of the story — or, at least this part of the story. Yet, there is still a chance at something more!

For weeks, there have been discussions that there could be another chapter of the story in some form, but there has not been much in the way of confirmation. That changes now.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kelly Reilly herself confirms that there have been at least some early discussions about her coming back to play Beth again — provided that executive producer Taylor Sheridan is still the one writing it:

Nothing is set in stone. But if Taylor wants to write it, I would want to do it. That’s it. Because he’s the one that’s written every single line I’ve ever said. She came from his imagination. But we’re both in agreement that there’s a shift that has to take place. Because you can’t keep telling the same story. This story is ending. Yellowstone as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it’s going to be a little different.

Now, we don’t foresee any reason why this franchise has to stop — or, any reason why the people involved would want for it to stop. The series makes a ton of money for starters, but is also is an escape for a ton of people out there. Also, Beth Dutton is one of the most formidable characters on television and we have a really hard time imagining that people out there would want for her journey to end.

For now, remember that the rest of Yellowstone season 5 is going to air on Sunday, November 10.

