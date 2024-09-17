Yellowstone season 5: Kelly Reilly discusses show ending

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Yellowstone season 5 is the final season at Paramount Network. We are gearing up for some sort of epic conclusion, but what will that conclusion look like? The only thing we can say is that John Dutton will not be involved. Whether the character is killed off or sent somewhere else, it is 100% clear that Kevin Costner will not be back.

The good news here is that the Taylor Sheridan series is lucky enough to have an ensemble of actors who are more than capable of carrying the show forward in their own way. Kelly Reilly is going to be a more valuable cog than ever as Beth, and with production now done, everyone is just waiting for the series to air.

What may be a surprise to hear is that once upon a time, five seasons actually was the planned length for the series before it was extended behind the scenes. Here is some of what Reilly had to say on that subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“It was always going to be five seasons in [Sheridan’s] head, but because the show became so successful, the network and everyone wanted more … So, in a way, fate took it and we ended this part of Yellowstone in a way that he always envisioned it to end.”

Is season 5 really the end?

The answer to that is complicated, mostly because there have been conflicting stories about the future of this show for what feels like months at this point. Remember that there is a spin-off coming in The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer, but there are also reports that Reilly and/or Cole Hauser are in talks about a “season 6,” which could actually end up being a separate thing if we had to guess. For now, it feels like the picture will probably reveal itself over time.

How do you think Yellowstone season 5 is going to end?

