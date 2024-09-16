Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Who is siding with Beth?

As we await the arrival of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on November 10, why not talk about the central conflict?

Of course, we know that the biggest elephant in the room at the moment is the status of one John Dutton, and there will almost certainly be plenty of opportunities to examine that further down the road. For now, it feels better to focus more on the ongoing and super-insane conflict between Beth and Jamie Dutton, mostly because 1) it has been teased in the promos and 2) it feels like these two are about to kill each other.

So while it remains to be seen where a lot of characters stand in this conflict, it is hard to imagine a lot of people are going to have Jamie’s side. That includes, of course, Kayce’s wife Monica. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is what Kelsey Asbille (who plays the character) had to say:

It’s safe to say Monica is Team Beth. It’s one of my favorite relationships on the show. They share a deep love and respect for each other. This season is no exception, Monica has her back.

One interesting thing we continue to see in a lot of these pre-show interviews is that a lot of cast members appear to be speaking as though they are very-much at the end of the road, and we don’t think that this is some coincidence. While there has been talk about a potential “season 6” with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, it almost feels fair to think about that as its own separate show.

For now, we just think that we should all consider the second part of season 5 to be the end of an era … and we’ll see whatever happens after the fact.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, especially for Monica?

