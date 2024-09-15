Yellowstone season 5: Who has finished filming … for good?

When it comes to Yellowstone season 5, we are absolutely hitting the end of an era for at least some people in the cast. Could they return in some capacity on another show? You never know but if you are an actor, you can’t prepare for that. You have to take each milestone for what it is.

With all of this, we can tell you that one important person at the ranch is done with production in Jen Landon, who you otherwise know as Teeter on the show.

In a new post on Instagram this week, here is some of what the actress had to say about filming what amounts to her grand farewell on the Paramount Network hit:

Here’s a blurry selfie of me leaving set on my last day of the last season of Yellowstone. Mound of paper towels for all the feelings. It was an incredible ride.

So what is with Landon saying “the last season” at the end there? We recognize fully that this part of the message may be especially confusing for a ton of people given the recent chatter that a season 6 could happen. Nothing is confirmed there, but there have been reports that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in particular in talks for something more. Yet, the end of season 5 is also going to have a lot of closure to it, almost as though it is closing a book and a season 6 (or whatever it ends up being called) is opening a new one. Until we hear otherwise, this is the analogy that we are currently going with.

For now, the plan is for the rest of Yellowstone to air starting on Sunday, November 10. Be prepared…

