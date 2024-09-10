Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Show EP on ending, season 6

Is there going t0 be a Yellowstone season 6 at Paramount Network? That is 100% a big question floating around out there. There are reports out there suggesting that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in talks for more episodes. However, at the same time nothing has been confirmed, and there also is not much said about the rest of the current cast, either.

So should you still consider season 5 to be the final one? Let’s just say, at least for now, that the answer to this is a little bit complicated…

Speaking in a new interview to TVLine, executive producer David C. Glasser refers to the upcoming episodes as “the end of this chapter. That’s a great way to phrase it. We’ll see where it goes from here, but this is definitely closure on this chapter.” This at least means that you could leave this season satisfied, but there may also be an open door for something more.

Now, what seems somewhat odd about all of this is that if there is a season 6 and it is largely a new chapter, is that almost a separate show in its own right? It may not technically be a spin-off, but it could still feel like one in a lot of ways. Just remember that there is a spin-off in the works to Yellowstone at this point in The Madison, though its exact connection to the main show remains to be seen. The biggest thing that we know at this point is that it has Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams as a part of its main cast, and this alone is a cause of great excitement.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5, let alone a season 6?

Do you think the future will be clearer by November? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are even more updates on the way here.

