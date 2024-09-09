Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Big time jump coming?

As we get prepared to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on the Paramount Network, it does feel fair to assume a time jump would be coming. After all, by the time the series returns, it will be almost two years since the last installment aired! Add to this the fact that the show needs to write out John Dutton, and there are reasons aplenty for co-creator Taylor Sheridan to move things forward.

With this being said, is there a chance that the wait will be shorter than anyone realizes? Let’s just say that for now, it appears as though that could be the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wes Bentley (who plays the ever-so-devious Jamie Dutton) indicates that episode 9 is going to pick up “soon after” the events of episode 8, which does certainly make us think that if John dies off-screen, it will have happened within a pretty small window of time. Of course, what makes all of this so complicated is that Jamie clearly had it out for most of his family in episode 8, including John and Beth both. Meanwhile, we certainly know that Beth wants nothing more than to take Jamie out.

Bentley notes to the aforementioned website that within the stories to come, “Jamie’s the most raw he’s ever been and the most vulnerable … He’s the angriest he’s ever been.” Given how angry we’ve seen him before, these are pretty strong words! This really is the sort of thing that has to make you wonder just how far he is willing to go to get what he wants.

Personally, we do think that we’re going to see Jamie meet his demise at some point — the real question here is if the show wants to do a season 6, do you want to kill this guy off now?

Related – Check out some more discussion about the future of Yellowstone, including if some new characters are turning up

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, especially for Jamie Dutton?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







