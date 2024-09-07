Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: The character focus

We are just over two months away from seeing Yellowstone season 6 episode 9 arrive on Paramount Network, and there is a new way to look at it.

After all, consider the following for a moment here. Once upon a time, it looked like a sure thing that season 5 would be the final one. However, since then there have been some reports that a season 6 is possible and that multiple actors are in talks to return. If this is true, then it does very-much shift the focus for what the next chapter of the series is going to be. There can be less pressure on trying to tie up loose ends. Rather, you can be a little more patient with a lot of storylines — or at least ones that do not have to do with John Dutton. That is the one that at least for now, it feels like you have to address more or less immediately.

So with John presumably being killed off, are you going to find a way to replace him with someone new? Not necessarily. Speaking to TVLine, executive producer David C. Glasser seems to suggest that the priority instead is on the people the show already has:

[We’ve] been really focused on all of our core characters on their journeys … There’s no one big big that’s coming in this season.”

If we do get someone new entering the mix, we tend to think that it will personally be someone who plays a big role in the sixth season. We do love it when the Duttons face off against some formidable opponents, so fingers crossed that you get some sort of big name turning up.

