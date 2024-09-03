Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: A Rip, Beth focus?

In just over two months, we are finally going to be checking out Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 … are you ready?

Well, the obvious storyline that will be front and center when the show comes back is the potential demise of John Dutton … and there is no real way to avoid that. Kevin Costner’s character was of course a cornerstone through the entire series but now, the producers have to pivot to someone else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So, are there going to be traditional “stars” to the series without John there? It is easy to make the argument that the show is going to be a little bit more of an ensemble series in nature, but there is also a chance that we’re going to be seeing two people leading the way here in Beth and Rip.

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you can see a new photo featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, one that does serve as another reminder that they are probably going to be the central figures at the heart of the story moving forward — not that this should come as some great surprise to anyone watching long-term. It makes sense that they would anchor things without John given that they are two who care more about the ranch than almost anyone in certain ways, even if they don’t always agree on the proper way in which to handle it.

Also, it is important to remember here that these two actors are supposedly in talks to continue the show with a season 6. While nothing is confirmed there at the moment, it makes some sense to keep things going if the ratings are still there. Sure, without John it is a totally different show … but there are a lot of compelling people still around!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone now, including recent teasers…

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







