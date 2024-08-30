Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 teaser continues John mystery

It is clear at this point that the Paramount Network is now fully embracing the mystery at the heart of Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Where is John Dutton?

By all accounts, it seems like Kevin Costner’s character is going to be killed off, mostly because there’s no real way to continue his story with the actor gone from the show. However, if you watch the latest promo over here, there is no real mention of it. Clearly, the folks at the network know that the mystery surrounding the character is the biggest reason to watch the first episode back on November 10; they have zero fundamental reason to give something away now.

So while you wonder about John’s fate, here is a reminder that this trailer also features Beth Dutton making sure that someone (Jamie?) knows that she keeps her promises — is she going to take his son away from him? Meanwhile, Kayce tells Monica that everything he’s doing is with his family in mind first and foremost, while it’s fair to say that Jamie himself is still down to do plenty of plotting and scheming. You also see in here Lloyd and Rip contemplate the future, which they realize is in a certain amount of peril at this point. This ranch is really the only life that either one of them has ever known, so what happens in the event that this is taking away from them?

One way or another, we tend to think that the mystery surrounding John’s fate will be resolved early — from there, all of the rest of the chaos can really begin in earnest. We just hope you are prepared for what could be a really dramatic story. Just know that now, there’s no guarantee it will 100% be the end…

What are you the most excited to dive into as we look towards Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

