Yellowstone season 6: When will it be confirmed?

Over the past week or so, we’ve seen what may be one of the more surprising reports of the year: Yellowstone may return for a season 6. For most of 2024, it felt certain that the second part of season 5 would be it and from then, some of the actors could eventually migrate over to another show. This could be 2024, or the recently-announced series The Madison starring Kevin Costner.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it is clear that a great deal has changed. It now seems like Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser could continue with the flagship show and while The Madison is still happening, it could prove to be its own thing. The question now is this: If there a season 6, when will we learn about it officially?

Well, let’s go ahead and frame this in the following way: If there is going to be a season 6 for the Western drama, we will likely hear more about it between now and the end of October. We do strongly believe that Paramount Network will want that out there before the fifth season returns, mostly so that it is not a distraction. They are not promoting season 5 (at least on TV) like it is the final one at this point, so they are keeping things flexible and open. Clearly, they are also confident that they can move forward and keep telling stories without Kevin Costner on board.

Personally, we do still think that there are stories to tell in Yellowstone — while it will be different without John Dutton, there are also a ton of people we absolutely do not want to lose.

