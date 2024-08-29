Yellowstone season 5 part 2: John’s absence lingers in photo tease

The wait for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 has been absolutely insufferable — there has been no way to get around that. Luckily, we know that it will be returning to the Paramount Network come Sunday, November 10!

So while you wait, why not discuss some new photos? These signal some of what may be coming — but there is also that ever-present elephant in the room worth discussing.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a whole host of new images for the upcoming episodes. These are ones that feature the likes of Kayce, Rip, Beth, Rainwater, and a number of familiar characters who are essential to the story. Even Jamie is there — regardless of whether or not you want him to still be around, he is! That’s just something that we all have to collectively deal with for a little while.

The missing link here is clearly Kevin Costner as John Dutton and unfortunately, that is not going to be changing. It already appears as though the writers are going to have to kill him off, largely because how else do you deal with the situation at hand? There is no real way seemingly to keep the guy around on this show without him needing to be on-screen. He is too magnetic a personality otherwise.

While a lot of the finer details about the remaining episodes are still very much to-be-determined, we will go ahead and note the following: There are going to be a lot of opportunities to see perhaps a power struggle like never before at the ranch. Everyone is going to want to say that they are the big boss and has the money and/or power. Who really has the best interests of the place in their heart?

