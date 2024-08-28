Yellowstone season 6: Are there hints in latest promo?

Earlier today, we shared a first-look promo for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 that made one thing clear: John Dutton may be dead. There is a lot of mystery there, and it feels clear that diving further into that is going to be a great source of discussion.

Now, we do wonder if there is another, slightly more hidden message within this preview: Especially if the show is coming back for a season 6.

After all, consider the following here for a moment: At no point in the latest promo (watch here) does it indicate that this is the final season. Instead, it is hyped up more that this is simply the “epic return.” In the event that the show was set to end this season, why wouldn’t you promote that? It feels like Paramount Network would be selling themselves short.

Ultimately, we tend to think that behind the scenes, the network has known for a rather long time that they could continue to tell stories beyond season 5. As a result of that, they have kept their options open. The fact that there are some talks potentially about doing more (especially with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser) suggests that this season may not end with every loose end tied up.

One other interesting thing here is whether or not this show could tie in some way into the upcoming spin-off The Madison, which is moving forward regardless of whether or not the main show moves forward. Not only has that show already been cast for the most part, but production is going to be starting soon. All indications are that this show, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, is going to premiere at some point next year. Hopefully, a Yellowstone renewal does come before the series returns.

