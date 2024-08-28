Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 promo: Is John Dutton dead?

The return of Yellowstone season 5 to Paramount Network is coming on November 10, and you better believe there will be drama. There is also a major elephant in the room that has to be addressed: Is John Dutton going to die?

On paper, it does feel almost inevitable that this is going to be how the story ends. After all, how else can it? Remember here that Kevin Costner is not returning (per his own words) and while you can argue the show could move the character off-screen, that makes almost no sense. This is the Dutton family patriarch and the Governor; he is the most compelling person in this world. If he is alive, you have to see him.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that strongly suggests that John is going to be killed. After all, consider the image of the cowboy hat going away, or the empty table. Things that are tied to the character are slowly starting to go away, so what all else is left?

Moving into these episodes, we tend to think that a big part of the story is going to become almost similar to the final season of Succession — John was a larger-than-life figure who presided over his own sort of empire. Who is set to take ownership of that now? Beth and Rip together may have the strongest claim and yet, they also have their own fair share of enemies. We do tend to think that over the course of the season, we are going to see a series of battles like no other play out all about the future of the ranch.

