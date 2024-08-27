Yellowstone season 6 may happen with Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser

Just in case the entire situation around the future of Yellowstone was not confusing enough, know this: The show may still be renewed!

According to a report from industry newsletter Puck, Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip) are in discussions about new deals to return as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler beyond the fifth and so-called “final” season. If the two do come back, we imagine that a few other familiar faces could turn up in some form here as well. All of that does still appear to be pretty early on in the process.

For a good while, the idea seemed to be that Reilly and Hauser could eventually front a separate spin-off for the flagship show. Then, for the past few weeks, it felt more like the two could become a part of a new spin-off titled The Madison, one that seems to be led by Michelle Pfeiffer. However, the actors were never confirmed for that show and now, it seems like the main show could just continue, even after the apparent end for Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton. (Odds are, the character is going to be killed off — we’ll have to wait and see on November 10.)

Can the main Yellowstone continue without its star and anchor? This is the big gamble that Paramount and Taylor Sheridan would be taking; however, there is something to be said for just continuing the main story here and hoping that viewers stick with it. At this point, you can easily argue that Beth and Rip are popular characters; not only that, but Montana and the Ranch itself are major players in the story in their own right now.

