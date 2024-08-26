Yellowstone spin-off The Madison casts Lost alum Matthew Fox

The upcoming Yellowstone spin-off The Madison has welcomed another big name into the fold, and this one is great for all Lost fans.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Matthew Fox come back into the TV fold as Paul, described as “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.” There has not been a great deal shared about this new show yet, save for that it is “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” For those wondering, the Madison is a little bit east of the Chief Joseph Ranch where Yellowstone shoots, but of course within the world of the show, it could be located slightly closer to it.

The big mystery that remains here is how much The Madison is actually going to be incorporating from the original show, given there is no confirmation yet that anyone from it will be appearing. So far the cast includes some familiar faces including Michelle Pfeiffer, Suits alum Patrick J. Adams, and The Good Doctor actress Beau Garrett. We’re sure there will be at least some crossover, but we also don’t think that Taylor Sheridan is going to be out to make the same show all over again. This will look and feel a little bit different and honestly, shouldn’t it? That is the whole point when it comes to a show like this!

Now, remember that the final episodes of the original show are coming out starting on November 10. Meanwhile, it is our current sentiment that the spin-off is poised to premiere in 2025.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison?

