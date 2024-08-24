Yellowstone season 5: Will 6666 spin-off ever happen?

Given that at least one Yellowstone cast member recently spent time around the 6666 Ranch in Texas, this feels like as good a time as ever to revisit a possible spin-off set there. What are the chances we see it?

Well, if you think back for a moment, it feels like this particular project has actually been in development for years now. There have been rumors that Jefferson White could star in it as Jimmy; heck, at one point there was an idea that Matthew McConaughey could be a part of it. That was, of course, before it was realized that this show and another spin-off (now The Madison) were two separate projects.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Ultimately, here is where things stand right now: While Taylor Sheridan does now own the 6666 Ranch, this does not mean it’s an automatic green light to making a spin-off happen. As he has pointed out, there are real people who live and work here and as a result of that, getting this spin-off on the air is a little more challenging. There are a lot of logistics that you would need to figure out, and this is a guy who has a ton of other shows to think about.

We do think that there is a chance the series happens at some point, but we would not classify this as a priority that anyone is looking to take care of either now or over the next several months. For the time being, the first goal is going to be getting Yellowstone finished and from there, making sure that The Madison gets launched. There is also the prequel 1923 to think about, as that series is currently filming its second and final season. (It seems as though there are going to be more prequels coming after that.)

Related – Get some more news on Yellowstone right now, including some social posts from Kelly Reilly

Do you actually want to see a Yellowstone – 6666 spin-off show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







