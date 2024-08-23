Yellowstone season 5: A Kelly Reilly filming update!

Just in case you want to be more excited about Yellowstone season 5 and what the future holds, why not turn here to Kelly Reilly? She’s got some big news to share when it comes to the state of production, and it is not too surprising for those who have been keep watch on events behind the scenes: It looks like everything is done when it comes to work in Montana! However, it does not appear as though everything has been wrapped when it comes to the story itself.

Not only is this the case, but it also appears as though a certain 6666 Ranch is going to be hugely important in its own way as we move forward…

In a post on Instagram, here is what Reilly had to share as a part of another tease for what lies ahead:

Goodbye Montana and into the dry heat of Texas , got to spend some time yesterday when not filming on [the 6666 Ranch] to do one of the things I love most . Thank you Dusty for letting me try out the new saddle!!

Now, does this mean that we’re going to see the 6666 Ranch on the new season in some form? It certainly feels possible given that we saw it in season 4, Jimmy is there, and we also know that Taylor Sheridan now has ownership of the real-life ranch. There are plenty of reasons that we see it — heck, at one point there were discussions about a spin-off here! If there is a reason now why this may not happen, it is probably due to the oh-so-simple fact that this is a working ranch and there are logistical challenges with it. We’ll just have to wait and see.

