Yellowstone season 5: Star Kelly Reilly lands next TV gig

As work winds down on Yellowstone season 5 over the course of the next several weeks, we now know where star Kelly Reilly is heading next. To be more specific, let’s just say that it is a little bit closer to home in Montana.

According to a new report from Variety, the actress is set to star in a new Sky Original drama series titled Under Salt Marsh, which will be taking place in a fictional Welsh community known as Morfa Halen. Her role is a detective-turned-teacher by the name of Jackie Ellis.

Want to know more about the show? Well, go ahead and check out the official logline below:

“As a once-in-a-generation storm begins to gather far out at sea, former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis discovers the body of her 8-year-old pupil, Cefin, seemingly drowned … The discovery sends shockwaves through the community, reviving the ghost of an unsolved cold case that rocked the town three years prior – the disappearance of Jackie’s niece, Nessa, which cost her career.”

What will this mean for Reilly’s future with the franchise?

That remains to be seen. We understand some confusion given the fact that she was once rumored to be a part of a spin-off titled 2024. However, that show has morphed into something different in The Madison, which is now set to star Michelle Pfeiffer. It is possible that Reilly or some other Yellowstone cast members could appear or even play a large role; yet, nothing is confirmed and it may be some time before it is.

Given that Under Salt Marsh is meant to be a six-episode project, it does remain feasible that Reilly could balance this out with doing a number of other gigs down the road. At this point, the last thing we’d want to do is rule that out.

