Yellowstone spin-off The Madison adds Suits star Patrick J. Adams

There is still a great deal about the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off The Madison that remains a mystery. However, we at least know more of the cast!

Previously, it was confirmed that Michelle Pfeiffer is going to be leading the charge on the series, which could arrive on the Paramount Network and Paramount+. Now, we’ve learned that former Suits star Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, and Beau Garrett are among the names added to the mix!

According to Deadline, Chapman is Paige McIntosh, described as “a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband, Russell McIntosh (Adams), who has followed the life path set before him from the start.” Meanwhile, The Good Doctor alum Garrett is “Abigail Reese, a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two.” These could all end up being some of the main characters at the heart of this series, as Pfeiffer is portraying Paige and Abigail’s mother.

Now, the largest mystery is how this show ends up tying into the flagship Yellowstone, and whether or not any people from the original series are going to appear. Once upon a time it felt like this was going to happen; however, since then some things have clearly changed. After all, it looked like Matthew McConaughey was previously going to be a lead of a spin-off, and those talks have seemingly evaporated into thin air.

For now, just know that the flagship show is going to be airing again starting on Sunday, November 10. We anticipate that The Madison will be arriving next year, and the same can be said for the prequel 1923 coming back with season 2. It is, after all, currently in production.

