Yellowstone season 5: Is filming actually done?

How much work has been done for Yellowstone season 5 at this point? We know that this is the final season and by virtue of that, the conclusion here is going to be all the more significant. Given that we haven’t seen any new footage at the ranch in a little while, it is fair to ask these questions.

However, just because work may be done for some people in Montana does not mean that everything is done for the series overall, especially because it seems more and more like Taylor Sheridan is making a new production base for himself in Texas. The second season of 1923 is shooting there, and the same can be said for the latest batch of episodes of Lioness. Now, we know that his epic Paramount Network series is at least shooting some footage there next month, and with a noteworthy country star no less.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

As so many of you may be aware at this point, country mega-star Lainey Wilson will be coming back for the final episodes as Abby. Now, a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram notes that some scenes will be shot for her at a concert-like environment on September 10. There are some casting calls out there for extras, for those who are so inclined.

For a while, we know that Wilson’s future was up in the air due to both the story and her schedule; yet, all of that seems to be worked out. It remains to be seen if these are some of the final scenes being shot for Yellowstone or not, but the plan is for the remainder of the series to start airing again on November 10. The larger details, including the episode count and series finale date, are still unclear. The same goes for whether or not any familiar faces will be appearing on The Madison, the upcoming spin-off series.

Related – See some more discussion on the Yellowstone spin-off now, including everything we know

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 when the show returns?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates on the way here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







