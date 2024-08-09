Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: Will current cast appear?

In the past few days, the folks at Paramount have started to make things clear on the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison, at least to a certain extent.

So, what do we know at present? It is pretty simple, starting with the fact this show has an official green light now, and it also has a star in Michelle Pfeiffer. While it remains to be seen if some other reports end up being true, we may have an epic story here about a New York family finding themselves in Montana — and we tend to think they will end up close to the Dutton Ranch. What would this show be otherwise?

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s get now to the next important question, and that is whether or not people within the current cast of the hit show could appear. There were reports months ago that the likes of Kelly Reilly and/or Cole Hauser could be in talks about reprising Beth or Rip, but will that still happen? This is where things are ambiguous, given that there seem to have been a lot of changes in spin-off plans over time. Remember that once upon a time, Matthew McConaughey was in discussions about a project, one that does not appear to be happening now.

Our sentiment does still remain the same here, and that is that there will be at least some Yellowstone actors who appear in the spin-off. However, they also will not be the sole focus of the story. After all, if they were, wouldn’t it just make sense to have this show be season 6? There’s no real need then to brand the series with a spin-off label at all! We tend to think The Madison will end up having a combination of old and new elements.

