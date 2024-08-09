Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 promo about Beth, Rip

If you are like us, then you are probably pretty darn eager at this point to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 arrive on Paramount Network. It’s been such a long wait already!

Luckily, the good news is that we are starting to at least slowly close in on the end of the road. The remaining episodes are coming on November 10 and while there are some mysteries (including just how many episodes are going to air), a few things do feel clear. Take, for starters, what the focus will be in terms of some characters.

Of course, the top priority has to be the status of one John Dutton. Is he dead? That feels likely, mostly because it is hard to imagine the show writing off Kevin Costner and having the character still out there. His potential demise leans into how some other characters could handle it. It’s not too hard to imagine that a power struggle around the ranch could emerge, with Beth and Rip being front and center for a lot of it.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a promo that hypes up the epic love story of Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s characters. There may not be some great amount of new footage in here, but we’re not sure how many out there really expected that, either. If you are the network, why give that much away before a full trailer? They are going to be secretive for a while and understandably so, but we do think moving into October, they will at least start to unpeel some layers as to what the story will really be about the rest of the way. We already tend to think that it is going to be epic.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at Paramount Network?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

